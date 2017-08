James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. labor market is cyclically strong, despite low participation, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

A possible British exit from the European Union in a vote next month will not affect the Federal Open Market Committee's upcoming decision on interest rates, Bullard said in Beijing.

Bullard is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee.