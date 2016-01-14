Fed's Bullard says weak commodities more about supply than demand

MEMPHIS (Reuters) - The rout on global commodity markets is not a reflection of weak global demand as much as a predictable supply response to rising prices, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Markets interpreting the fall in oil as a reflection of a weak global economy are overreacting, he said.

“I would not give it as much credence as markets. Only a small component of the movements in commodities can be attributed to global demand,” he said.