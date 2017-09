St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve must be willing to either pause or speed up the pace of rate hikes after liftoff, which looks to be imminent, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

“It looks like we’re on the eve of normalization here,” he told a Philadelphia Fed conference, adding asset price bubbles may be growing and deserve watching.