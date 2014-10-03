FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard says Fed needs to change rate guidance at next meeting
#Business News
October 3, 2014 / 1:34 AM / 3 years ago

Bullard says Fed needs to change rate guidance at next meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank’s policy setting committee will have to change its interest rate guidance language at the next meeting.

Since March, the committee has said it will keep rates low for a “considerable time” after its current bond buying program ends. That program is set to end this month.

“My presumption is that something will have to change,” Bullard said to reporters after a speech to business leaders. “I don’t think we can use the existing ‘considerable time’ language.”

