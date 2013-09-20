Fed's Bullard points to signs of success from QE, sees no asset bubbles

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s unprecedented monetary easing has been “fairly successful” and has not created a new bubble in asset prices, a top U.S. central bank policymaker said on Friday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, defending the Fed’s bond-buying programs, also known as quantitative easing, said evidence of success can be seen in sectors of the economy such as automobile sales and in gains in U.S. stock prices.

While policymakers watch asset prices constantly, Bullard said he does not think the Fed’s purchases are creating a new asset price bubble akin to past ones in technology stocks or housing.

“The bubbles we had in the past were gigantic and obvious. I don’t see anything like that going on right now,” he said.