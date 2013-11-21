FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bullard: Keep up Fed bond buying as inflation risk so far contained
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 6:52 PM / 4 years ago

Bullard: Keep up Fed bond buying as inflation risk so far contained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROGERS, Arkansas (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. central bank’s accommodative bond buying must continue for now despite the possible future inflation risks in part because there are no signs of price rises so far.

Bullard also said he expects the Fed’s balance sheet to “eventually” return to a pre-financial-crisis level of around $800 billion, though “it may take quite a while.”

Bond buying has swelled the Fed’s balance sheet to about $3.9 trillion.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.