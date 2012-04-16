FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard sees rate rise in late 2013
April 16, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Bullard sees rate rise in late 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOGAN, Utah (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday he still expects the Fed to raise interest rates later next year, adding the U.S. economic recovery is on track despite a “mediocre” March jobs report.

“We haven’t done our (St. Louis Fed) forecast that’s coming next week but I don’t see a lot of change in our forecast,” Bullard told reporters. “The data has come our way.”

Reporting by Debbie Hummel in Logan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay

