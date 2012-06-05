FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard: Fed can wait and see on data
#Business News
June 5, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Bullard: Fed can wait and see on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. LOUIS (Reuters) - Financial markets have already pushed longer-term interest rates lower and the Federal Reserve should not over react to recent weak economic data or tensions in Europe, a top policymaker said on Tuesday.

“We’ve already got low interest rates, they’ve gone even lower than probably we could do on our own,” St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told reporters after speaking at a conference organized by the Bipartisan Policy Center. “We could take some satisfaction in that and that would give us some time to wait and see if the U.S. economic data actually is getting weaker or if it’s a false alarm like it was in 2011.”

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman

