St. Louis Uncertainty over how the new Trump administration will effect the economy won't be resolved in time to justify an interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve's March meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"It is unlikely that fiscal uncertainty will be meaningfully resolved by the March meeting," said Bullard, who says he feels only one rate increase will be appropriate for the rest of the year.

In their last projections a core of policymakers said they foresee the central bank raising rates three times.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)