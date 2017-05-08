FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. first-quarter performance should slow rush to next Fed rate hike: Bullard
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 8, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. first-quarter performance should slow rush to next Fed rate hike: Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (Reuters) - The economy's weak performance at the start of the year should slow Federal Reserve plans for a rate increase, now broadly expected for the central bank's June meeting, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said on Monday.

"The first quarter was disappointing...It was consumption growth that was weaker. That is a concern. On inflation the numbers were disappointing," said Bullard, who feels in the current low-growth economic climate the Fed may need at most a single rate increase.

Given the data, he said, moving in June would raise concerns the Fed was being guided more by the calendar and market expectations of a rate increase then.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.