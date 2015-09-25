FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: may not be enough new data to convince policymakers to hike in October
September 25, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard: may not be enough new data to convince policymakers to hike in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said on Friday it is not clear other policymakers will have enough new data in hand by October to support a rate hike, suggesting the liftoff decision won’t happen until December.

Bullard thinks the Fed should have raised rates at its September meeting.

“It is not clear what kind of data we could get in October to support my position relative to December,” said Bullard, noting that it is difficult for policymakers to make a hotly debated call at one meeting then shift course at the next.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

