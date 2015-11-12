FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard says pace of rate hikes dependent on state of economy
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard says pace of rate hikes dependent on state of economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Though committed in general to a slow pace of rate hikes, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that this would depend on how the economy performs and could be faster than expected “if the economy booms.”

“It is supposed to be state dependent. It depends on how well the economy performs. If the economy booms then we should move more rapidly,” Bullard said.

The central bank will be using “the usual metrics” in making its decision. “Is the labor market going to move into a very tight mode? Is economic growth going to be two to two and a half percent or substantially better than that? Is inflation going to come back to target?”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.