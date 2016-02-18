FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard says U.S. nowhere close to needing negative rates
February 18, 2016 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard says U.S. nowhere close to needing negative rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is “not remotely close” to needing to consider negative interest rates, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

Despite rising global risks, the U.S. economic outlook remains reasonably strong, Bullard said, and is in no need of the negative rates being used in Europe and Japan to try to encourage growth.

Even as he suggested Fed rate hikes may proceed more slowly than expected, Bullard said, “We are just not in the situation sitting here today where we would be thinking about those kinds of moves.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
