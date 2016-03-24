Fed's Bullard holds cards close on support for April rate hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he was undecided on whether to push for an interest rate rise at a policy meeting next month in part because the U.S. central bank will have seen little more economic data in the interim.

“There’s not a lot that will come” in terms of data before the U.S. central bank’s April 26-27 policy meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters in New York. “I’d like to be confident that inflation expectations are stabilizing, and hopefully increasing.”

Bullard, a voter on Fed policy this year under a rotation, added he is “pretty confident” that inflation is rising to a 2-percent target, but that he is “holding judgment” on whether to push for another rate hike until the meeting next month.

On Wednesday, he said in a Bloomberg interview that “you could probably make the case for moving in April” if the March jobs report is strong and labor markets appear to be improving.