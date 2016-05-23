Fed's Bullard: interest rates too low for too long could be risky

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday that keeping U.S. interest rates too low for too long could feed into future financial instability, although financial instability is not a big concern now.

The U.S. central bank will make a decision on rates at its policy meeting based on data available, Bullard told reporters in Beijing.

Bullard is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee.