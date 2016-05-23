FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: interest rates too low for too long could be risky
May 23, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Fed's Bullard: interest rates too low for too long could be risky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015.Lucas Jackson

BEIJING (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday that keeping U.S. interest rates too low for too long could feed into future financial instability, although financial instability is not a big concern now.

The U.S. central bank will make a decision on rates at its policy meeting based on data available, Bullard told reporters in Beijing.

Bullard is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee.

Reporting by Elias Glenn, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

