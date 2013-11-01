FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed still has some balance sheet space left for QE: Bullard
#Business News
November 1, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Fed still has some balance sheet space left for QE: Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is running risks as a result of its aggressive asset-purchase program but it still has scope to continue the policy “at least for now”, a senior U.S. central banker said on Friday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told an audience of financial advisors he was very aware of the risks that the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy was running.

“We have been as aggressive as we can possibly be here. The balance sheet is increasing at a tune of $1 trillion a year. We are taking risks, there is no doubt about it, and we would like to get out of the uncharted territory if we can,” he said.

“I know we are taking risk. But I think we’ve got some breathing room on the size of the balance sheet, at least for now,” he added.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
