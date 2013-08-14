FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard says wait for more data before tapering
August 14, 2013 / 7:18 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard says wait for more data before tapering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

PADUCAH, Kentucky (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to gather more evidence that the economy is improving and inflation heading higher before deciding to taper its massive bond buying program, a senior U.S. central bank official said on Wednesday.

“The committee still needs to see more data on the macroeconomic performance for the second half of 2013 before making a judgment on this matter,” St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said in prepared remarks. The remarks largely echoed a speech he gave earlier this month in Boston.

He also said the Fed chairman ought give a press conference following every policy meeting, instead of once a quarter as is currently the practice. The greater frequency would prevent policy decisions being held up or brought forward to coincide with a press conference, to give the chairman a chance to explain the decision.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Leslie Adler

