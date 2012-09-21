FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bullard: Fed should not target explicit level for unemployment
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 21, 2012 / 12:12 AM / 5 years ago

Bullard: Fed should not target explicit level for unemployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard disagreed sharply on Thursday with the suggestion of a fellow Fed official over the merits of explicitly targeting the rate of unemployment to guide U.S. monetary policy.

“I’ve warned the committee against using explicit numbers on unemployment,” Bullard told reporters, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

He argued unemployment can go down for the wrong reasons, like a fall in labor participation, and that the Fed should take an overall view on labor market conditions to guide its policy decisions.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said earlier on Thursday that the central bank should keep interest rates low until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to 5.5 percent, as long as there’s no pick up in inflation.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.