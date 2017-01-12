Stricter U.S. trade poses downside risk: Fed's Bullard

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on "Slow Normalization or No Normalization" in Singapore May 26, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tighter trade policies, which President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on, could pose a downside risk for the U.S. economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Changes in U.S. trade policies may result in "new taxes" for consumers and companies if they disrupt the U.S. supply chains and raise prices on goods and services, Bullard said in response to questions from reporters after a speech before the Forecasters Club of New York.