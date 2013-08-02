FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard: drop in jobless a step closer to QE exit threshold
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 2, 2013 / 7:14 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard: drop in jobless a step closer to QE exit threshold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - July’s drop in the unemployment rate takes the nation closer to a 7 percent threshold outlined by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as the point around which the central bank would likely end bond purchases, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“It is definitely closer,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters after government data showed the unemployment rate declining to 7.4 percent in July from 7.6 percent the month before.

“The chairman talked about a 7 percent ballpark figure for unemployment. He was thinking the middle of next year that we’d be around that number. The committee has not codified that or enshrined that in the statement. But as a kind of softer target, we’re definitely closer to that softer target,” Bullard said.

The Fed is currently buying $85 billion worth of bonds every month but Bernanke said in June it would likely begin scaling the program back later this year and end it around the middle of 2014, at which time unemployment would be around 7 percent.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.