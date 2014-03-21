FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yellen likely repeated market views on rate hike timing: Fed's Bullard
March 21, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Yellen likely repeated market views on rate hike timing: Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen addresses a question at a news conference following the March 2014 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, while at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was likely just repeating the views of private analysts and investors when she said the central bank could raise interest rates six months after ending a bond-buying program, a top policymaker said on Friday.

“On the ‘considerable period’ being six months, the surveys that I had seen from the private sector had that kind of number penciled in,” St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said during a lunch with journalists. “That wasn’t very different from what we had heard from financial markets. So, I just think she’s just repeating that.”

Bullard’s remarks were the first by a Fed policymaker since Yellen made her comments on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
