FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard still wary of inflation expectations: Bloomberg TV
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard still wary of inflation expectations: Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve policymaker who rang alarm bells over falling inflation expectations last month said on Wednesday he would like to see more strength in those market-based measures even though they have rebounded over the last few weeks.

“I am concerned that we not (raise interest rates) in a situation where inflation expectations are going down,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on U.S. monetary policy this year, said on Bloomberg TV.

“I’d like to see further stabilization in inflation expectations,” he added. “They are stabilizing, I think that’s a hopeful sign, and I hope they will continue to go up. They seem to be highly correlated with oil prices and that’s disturbing.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.