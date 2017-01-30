FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Fed exempts smaller banks from part of 'stress test' in expected move
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

Fed exempts smaller banks from part of 'stress test' in expected move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday announced that smaller lenders will be exempted from parts of a rigorous "stress test" of their financial health in a move that had been expected.

Last year, 33 firms underwent a "qualitative" exam of back office functions but that number will be pared to 13 lenders, the Fed said.

The rule is meant to remove a "significant burden on these firms" and put the toughest checks on the largest banks, the Fed said.

The Fed had signaled the move last year. The annual stress test is a check on whether financial firms have capital reserves to weather an economic downturn.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.