FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese officials worried as economy enters 'tricky' phase: economist
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 28, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese officials worried as economy enters 'tricky' phase: economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - China’s economy is entering a treacherous phase as it moves away from traditional sources of growth like heavy manufacturing and real estate investment, but has yet to complete the transition to a new model, a prominent Chinese economist said on Friday.

“The Chinese economy has entered into a very tricky and difficult period ... Officials are worried,” David Daokui Li, a professor at Tsinghua University, said at an annual global central banking conference here.

“Right now we are stuck with today’s economy” with more reforms needed to fuel economic growth more through domestic consumption and the services sector, Li said.

China’s recent stock market sell-off reflected that transition, reflecting some loss of confidence about growth but also a “healthy price adjustment” to the share of legacy industries like iron and steel production, he added.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.