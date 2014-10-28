FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed revises risk management policy for clearing, settlement firms
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Fed revises risk management policy for clearing, settlement firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it has revised its policy which sets the risk management standards for the country’s largest clearing, payment and settlement firms.

The policy change brings the Fed’s standards in line with international rules for clearing agencies, such as rules on governance, credit risk and collateral.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law heightened the importance of clearing and settlement operations run by companies such as CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange.

The law requires over-the-counter derivatives to be centrally cleared, a process in which a clearinghouse stands in between two parties to guarantee trades.

Central clearing is designed to reduce risk in the markets.

However, because the law now concentrates more risk in clearinghouses, U.S. and international regulators have been monitoring them more closely to make sure they also do not pose systemic risks.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.