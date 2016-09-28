U.S. regulators eyeing whether largest banks are complying with bank rules: Yellen

Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen delivers the semi-annual testimony on the "Federal Reserve's Supervision and Regulation of the Financial System" before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told Congress on Wednesday that the regulator was reviewing whether the largest U.S. lenders are complying with banking rules in the wake of the Wells Fargo scandal.

"I think it is very important that senior management be held accountable," Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee.

Regulators are now examining compliance at the largest banks and agencies should go after individuals responsible for wrongdoing, Yellen said.