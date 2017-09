U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 24, a congressional aide said on Friday.

Yellen will appear before the committee to deliver semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. She is also expected to testify before a U.S. House of Representatives committee, but that date was not immediately available.