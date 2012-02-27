FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer debt slips in Q4 -NY Fed
#Business News
February 27, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. consumer debt slips in Q4 -NY Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer debt fell a modest 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter as mortgage debt continued to decline, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday.

New mortgage loans, however, picked up, reversing a two-quarter decline.

The New York Fed’s quarterly Household Debt and Credit report suggested households continued to shed debt and dig out from losses following the collapse of housing markets and the 2007-2009 recession.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

