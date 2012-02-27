U.S. consumer debt slips in Q4 -NY Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer debt fell a modest 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter as mortgage debt continued to decline, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday.

New mortgage loans, however, picked up, reversing a two-quarter decline.

The New York Fed’s quarterly Household Debt and Credit report suggested households continued to shed debt and dig out from losses following the collapse of housing markets and the 2007-2009 recession.