Consumer credit growth slows in February
April 6, 2012 / 7:18 PM / in 6 years

Consumer credit growth slows in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Consumer credit expanded more slowly than expected in February though people still were borrowing money to buy cars and go to school, Federal Reserve figures issued on Friday showed.

Total consumer installment credit expanded by $8.73 billion, less than half the revised $18.60 billion increase posted in January and below estimates by Wall Street economists for a $12 billion rise.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, shrank for a second straight month. It was down $2.21 billion in February after a $2.95 billion decrease in January.

But non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, climbed by $10.94 billion in February. That followed a $21.56 billion surge in outstanding non-revolving credit during January.

Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman

