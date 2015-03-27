FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Americans faced fewer credit rejections: New York Fed survey
#Money
March 27, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Americans faced fewer credit rejections: New York Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen in New York's financial district March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fewer Americans seeking higher credit were rejected over the last 12 months, and they are more likely to seek credit in the coming year, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey published on Friday.

The web-based survey, done every four months, found that rejection rates per applicant fell to 25 percent from 30 percent in the October survey, in particular for those looking for higher limits on their credit cards. Rejections however rose for the least creditworthy group.

Overall credit application rates were steady from four months ago, at 40 percent. In the coming 12 months, respondents highlighted mortgage refinancing and higher card limits as key areas they would seek higher credit.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

