October 22, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

New York Federal Reserve's No. 2 official to step down next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Wednesday its chief operating officer would step down next June after a 35-year career at the bank.

Christine Cumming is the New York Fed’s second highest ranking official, whose formal titles are first vice president and COO.

The New York Fed, which is the Federal Reserve’s only regional bank to have a permanent voting seat on the U.S. central bank’s policy setting committee, did not name a replacement in the announcement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish

