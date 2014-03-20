FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign U.S. debt holdings rebound after record drop: Fed data
March 20, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

Foreign U.S. debt holdings rebound after record drop: Fed data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building as the morning sky breaks over Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign central bank holdings of U.S. Treasuries at the Federal Reserve rose by $32.2 billion to $2.89 trillion this week, recovering a third of the prior week’s record drop, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

Overseas central bank Treasury holdings fell an eye-popping $104.5 billion last week, more than three times the previous record decline.

It remained unclear what caused last week’s drop in foreign holdings at the U.S. central bank.

Suspicions centered on Russia cutting its dollar reserves ahead of possible sanctions from the West due to its role in the Ukraine crisis, but it is possible that other major holders of U.S. debt, such as China and Japan, could have been big sellers as well, perhaps to support their own currencies.

“It rebounded this week so it’s probably not all Russia. That’s probably all we could say about it right now,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Some analysts reckoned Moscow simply shifted its Treasuries holdings outside the United States rather than dumping them on the open market.

On Monday, the United States and European Union imposed sanctions on a number of Russian and Crimean officials after Ukraine’s Crimea region voted to secede from Ukraine.

While foreign banks’ holdings of Treasuries with the Fed rose in the latest week, their ownership of agency debt with the central bank fell $5.7 billion to $300.6 billion.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
