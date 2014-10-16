Foreign central banks cut U.S. debt holdings for fourth week: Fed

The sun rises to the east of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Foreign central banks this week cut their holdings of U.S. Treasuries and other securities held at the U.S. Federal Reserve for a fourth straight week and by the most in six months, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s weekly custody-holdings data showed foreign central banks reduced their holdings by $18.8 billion, the most in one week since April, to an 11-week low of $3.31 trillion. These institutions have now cut their holdings by $42.7 billion in the last four weeks, the greatest reduction over a comparable span since March.

The figures are through Wednesday.

Holdings of Treasuries dropped by $14.3 billion to $2.98 trillion, also an 11-week low. Foreign central banks have now cut their Treasuries holdings by $48.5 billion in the last four weeks.

The reductions by central banks stand in stark contrast to a significant rally in U.S. Treasuries over the last month that has driven yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their lowest levels in more than a year.

At one point on Wednesday, the 10-year yield dropped to as low as 1.87 percent, whereas it had been as high as 2.66 percent four weeks ago. It closed Thursday at 2.15 percent.

Treasuries have benefited from a frantic flight-to-safety bid as investors have fled stocks in recent weeks on concern about factors ranging from a weakening outlook for global economic growth to the Ebola outbreak.

U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds focused on U.S. Treasury debt, for example, took in more than $1.5 billion in new investor funds in the latest week, according to fund-tracking firm Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.