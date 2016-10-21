FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Federal Reserve says will study secondary market for Treasury paper
#Business News
October 21, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 10 months ago

Federal Reserve says will study secondary market for Treasury paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday said it would do more to study the secondary market for U.S. Treasury debt to complement research already happening at other agencies.

The Fed also said it may ask the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to collect the data for the central bank, it said in a statement. And the Fed is seeking public comment on the proposal.

"The Board's data collection would complement the work of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which recently approved a rule change by FINRA to require its broker-dealer members to report secondary market transactions in U.S. Treasury securities," according to a statement.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
