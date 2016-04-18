FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo becomes newest primary dealer
April 18, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo becomes newest primary dealer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking arm of Wells Fargo & Co, has been added to the roster of primary dealers that trade directly with the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, the bank said Monday.

It becomes the 23rd member of primary dealers, which are comprised of brokerages that trade U.S. government securities and certain other securities with the Fed.

“Primary Dealership will allow us to better serve our existing customer franchise and is a logical extension of our client-focused business model,” said Walter Dolhare, head of Wells Fargo Securities’ market division, in a statement. “We look forward to serving as a counterparty to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in our role as a Primary Dealer.”

Reporting By David Gaffen: Editing by Diane Craft

