U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.835 trillion on June 6, up from $2.825 trillion on May 30.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.664 trillion as of June 6, versus $1.657 trillion on May 30.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week versus $19 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.76 billion June 6 versus $851.75 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, which was unchanged on the week.