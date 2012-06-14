FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed balance sheet rises in latest week
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 8:37 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed balance sheet rises in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.852 trillion on June 13, up from $2.835 trillion on June 6.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.660 trillion as of June 13, versus $1.664 trillion on June 6.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week versus $11 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $867.93 billion at June 13 versus $851.76 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, the same as the prior week.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.