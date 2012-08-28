Boston Fed again sought discount rate cut, Kansas City Fed a hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Directors at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank again backed a quarter point hike in the discount rate to 1 percent while Boston Fed directors sought a cut to 0.5 percent, minutes of meetings by the U.S. central bank’s board showed on Monday.

However, the Federal Reserve board in Washington kept the discount rate unchanged at 0.75 percent following the recommendation of directors from the other 10 regional Fed branches, who requested that the rate be left steady.

Fed policymakers held the target federal funds rate at close to zero at their last committee meeting, on July 31-August 1, but noted growth had slowed and further policy easing might be needed.

The minutes showed that in the weeks before that policy meeting, most regional Fed directors still expected economic conditions to perk up over the medium term, but remained worried about still-high levels of unemployment. Directors also detected improvements in local housing markets, but felt private firms remained cautious in making hiring and investment decisions.