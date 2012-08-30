FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Fed balance sheet shrinks on the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank on the week with reduced holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.795 trillion on August 29, down from $2.808 trillion on August 22.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.639 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.637 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $32 million a day during the week compared with a $10 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $843.60 billion versus $859.31 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion, which was unchanged on the week.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

