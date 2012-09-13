FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 8:34 PM / 5 years ago

Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew marginally on the week with increased Treasury securities holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.806 trillion on September 12, up from $2.804 trillion on September 5.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.651 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.649 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $135 million a day during the week compared with a $151 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $843.73 billion versus $843.71 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion, which was unchanged on the week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie Adler)

