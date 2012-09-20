FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week
#Business News
September 20, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank slightly in the latest week with reduced holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.804 trillion on September 19, down from $2.806 trillion on September 12.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.646 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.651 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week compared with a $135 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $850.14 billion versus $843.73 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.10 billion from $87.21 billion the previous week.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
