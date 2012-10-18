FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week with a jump in the holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.829 trillion on October 17, up from $2.794 trillion on October 10.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $862.30 billion, up from $835.01 billion the previous week.

Under the Fed’s latest stimulus program, announced last month and dubbed QE3, the central bank has pledged to buy $40 billion per month of agency mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.659 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.654 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $82.75 billion, which was unchanged on the week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $12 million a day during the week compared with a $17 million a day average rate the prior week.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

