Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities and federal agency debt securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.805 trillion on October 31, down from $2.823 trillion on October 24.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.645 trillion as of Wednesday from $1.647 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $852.04 billion from $868.07 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $81.90 billion from $82.75 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $26 million a day during the week from a $4 million a day average rate the prior week.