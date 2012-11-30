FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Friday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.834 trillion on November 28, down from $2.853 trillion on November 21.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.647 trillion as of Wednesday compared with $1.650 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $883.54 billion compared with $900.58 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $79.28 billion, unchanged from a week earlier.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week from a $5 million a day average rate the prior week.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.