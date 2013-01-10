FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's balance sheet grows in latest week
January 10, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Fed's balance sheet grows in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet rose in the latest week with increased holdings of U.S. government debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.911 trillion on January 9, compared with $2.899 trillion on January 2.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.676 trillion as of Wednesday from $1.666 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $926.71 billion compared with $926.69 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $76.36 billion from $76.78 billion the prior week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $7 million a day during the week compared with a $28 million a day average rate the prior week.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

