Fed balance sheet grows to record, over $3 trillion
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Fed balance sheet grows to record, over $3 trillion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew to a record large size, topping $3 trillion in the latest week, with increased holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $3.056 trillion on February 13, compared with $2.997 trillion on February 6.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.010 trillion compared with $965.88 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.728 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.717 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $74.61 billion from $75.11 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $7 million a day from an average of $19 million per day the prior week.

Reporting By Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

