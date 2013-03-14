Fed balance sheet grows to record large size

A view shows the Federal Reserve building on the day it is scheduled to release minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee from August 1, 2012, in Washington August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew to a record size in the latest week with more holdings of U.S. government debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.147 trillion on March 13, compared with $3.091 trillion on March 6.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.770 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.762 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.061 trillion on Wednesday, compared with $1.016 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $73.59 billion, unchanged on the week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $6 million a day compared with an average of $21 million per day the prior week. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)