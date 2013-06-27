FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased Treasuries holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.436 trillion on June 26, compared with $3.427 trillion on June 19.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.928 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.919 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $1.208 trillion from $1.209 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.658 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $24 million a day during the week versus $25 million a day the previous week.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

