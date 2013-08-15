FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 15, 2013 / 8:37 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Fed balance sheet expands for second week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew for a second straight week on a rise in its holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.603 trillion on August 14, up from $3.542 trillion on August 7.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries rose to $2.001 trillion as of Wednesday, up from $1.993 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) jumped to $1.3 trillion from $1.247 trillion a week ago.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $65.713 billion from $66.521 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $15 million a day during the week, compared with $7 million a day the previous week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

