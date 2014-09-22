FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley says long-term appropriate level of Fed balance sheet not yet clear
September 22, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Dudley says long-term appropriate level of Fed balance sheet not yet clear

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Monday it is not yet clear how large or small the central bank’s balance sheet should remain in the long term.

In comments to an event organized by Bloomberg News, Dudley said the Fed has left the appropriate size of the balance sheet purposefully vague because it will depend on the type of tools used to control interest rates in the future.

“I don’t think we really know what monetary policy regime is going to be the right monetary policy regime in the long run. We are going to get a lot of information over the next few years,” Dudley said. It is possible, for example, that the Fed may eventually return to policies that rely on banks retaining minimal reserves.

The fate of the Fed’s $4.2 trillion balance sheet, including when, if and how fast it is reduced once the Fed starts raising interest rates, is a central policy question for the Fed.

Dudley also said he hoped banks would explore adding bonds, and not just stock, to executive compensation packages to give executives incentives to manage risks better and focus on longer-term considerations.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

